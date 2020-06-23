Rustenburg traffic department closes again due to Covid-19 case

Rustenburg – The traffic department at the Rustenburg municipality in North West has been closed after another officer tested positive for Covid-19, the council said.

Council spokesman David Magae said the licensing and testing stations had been closed since Monday to allow other employees to also get tested for the coronavirus after the last case was confirmed.

"The municipality is working with the department of health on all Covid-19 cases and persons who previously tested positive are in quarantine, under regular monitoring by the officials from the department," said Magae.

"Additionally, the directorate has been assisting the department with all the relevant information in respect of contact tracing in line with the Covid-19 protocols."

He said services were expected to resume on Wednesday and reminded residents that Covid-19 safety protocols were still in force, such as the requirement for physical distancing, the regular use of sanitisers and the wearing of face masks within council premises.