Rustenburg traffic department closes again due to Covid-19 case
Rustenburg – The traffic department at the Rustenburg municipality in North West has been closed after another officer tested positive for Covid-19, the council said.
Council spokesman David Magae said the licensing and testing stations had been closed since Monday to allow other employees to also get tested for the coronavirus after the last case was confirmed.
"The municipality is working with the department of health on all Covid-19 cases and persons who previously tested positive are in quarantine, under regular monitoring by the officials from the department," said Magae.
"Additionally, the directorate has been assisting the department with all the relevant information in respect of contact tracing in line with the Covid-19 protocols."
He said services were expected to resume on Wednesday and reminded residents that Covid-19 safety protocols were still in force, such as the requirement for physical distancing, the regular use of sanitisers and the wearing of face masks within council premises.
The traffic department was previously closed on June 11 after a traffic officer tested positive for Covid-19. The seat of the municipality, Missionary Mpheni House was also closed on June 18 for disinfection, and reopened on Monday.
According to data from the North West Department of Health, as of June 22 the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Rustenburg municipality jurisdiction was 1 275, the highest in the province, followed by Matlosana municipality with 506 cases and JB Marks with 173.
The whole North West has so far registered 2 315 cases, out of which five people have died of Covid-19, while 256 have recovered.
Bojanala district has recorded 1 440 cases, while Dr Kenneth Kaunda has 685, Ngaka Modiri Molema 133 and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district 15 cases. Some 42 cases have not been attributed to any district.
African News Agency (ANA)