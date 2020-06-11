Rustenburg traffic offices closed due to Covid-19 case
RUSTENBURG - The traffic department of the Rustenburg municipality was closed after a municipal worker tested positive for Covid-19, the municipality said on Thursday.
"Following daily routine screening and testing protocols at its facilities and offices, one positive case of Covid-19 at public safety offices has been identified. The affected employee is receiving the necessary support through the municipality’s occupational health and safety office," spokesperson, David Magae, said.
He said the public safety offices and facilities have been closed off until further notice to enable the municipality to decontaminate, sanitise and to follow all the protocols in line with Covid-19 national guidelines.
"The municipality is working closely with the department of health to ensure that identified employees and members of the public who are deemed to have been in close contact with the employee concerned are receiving the required attention."
He said those who recently visited the public safety offices were urged to get in touch with the health authorities for assistance.
"The Rustenburg local municipality wants to give assurance to the public that it is following all the Covid-19 safety protocols at all its facilities therefore there is no need for panic and continue to urge all residents to work with us to adhere to social distancing, regular sanitising and screening when visiting all municipal premises."
Rustenburg is the central point of Covid-19 in the North West province 657 Covid-19 infection cases were reported in the province as of June 10, Rustenburg accounts for 360 cases out of the 395 cases reported in the Bojanala District followed by Matlosana in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District with 182 cases from the 219 cases reported in the district.
Ngaka Modiri Molema District recorded 31 cases while five cases were recorded at the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.African News Agency