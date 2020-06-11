Rustenburg traffic offices closed due to Covid-19 case

RUSTENBURG - The traffic department of the Rustenburg municipality was closed after a municipal worker tested positive for Covid-19, the municipality said on Thursday.

"Following daily routine screening and testing protocols at its facilities and offices, one positive case of Covid-19 at public safety offices has been identified. The affected employee is receiving the necessary support through the municipality’s occupational health and safety office," spokesperson, David Magae, said.



He said the public safety offices and facilities have been closed off until further notice to enable the municipality to decontaminate, sanitise and to follow all the protocols in line with Covid-19 national guidelines.

"The municipality is working closely with the department of health to ensure that identified employees and members of the public who are deemed to have been in close contact with the employee concerned are receiving the required attention."

He said those who recently visited the public safety offices were urged to get in touch with the health authorities for assistance.