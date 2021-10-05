SA records 768 new Covid-19 cases, 103 more deaths

SOUTH Africa recorded 768 new Covid-19 infection cases and 103 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 907 619. “This increase represents a 2.7 percent positivity rate,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.

“As per the National Department of Health, a further 103 Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 87 922 to date. 17 828 983 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors.” There has been an increase of 110 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of hospital admissions to 6036. The majority of new cases on Tuesday were from KwaZulu-Natal which accounted for 25 percent, followed by the Western Cape at 20 percent.

Gauteng was third with 17 percent, followed by the Eastern Cape and Free State which accounted for eight each, Mpumalanga and North West accounted for seven percent each, the Northern Cape accounted for six percent and Limpopo accounted for three percent. The Eastern Cape recorded 65 new case, Free State 60, Gauteng 127, KwaZulu-Natal 193, Limpopo 20, Mpumalanga 51, North West 53, Northern Cape 48 and the Western Cape recorded 151 new cases. The total number of cases reported on Tuesday (768) was higher than 429 cases reported on Monday and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (1 247).

“The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased,” the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said. The North West province said it has reached a significant milestone of administering over one million vaccines. The province reached the one million vaccinated people milestone at the end of last week.