The SABC management condemned an attack on its journalists, after a SABC crew got robbed of equipment and personal belongings while covering protests.

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) management on Thursday condemned an attack on its journalists.

This comes after a SABC crew got robbed of television mobile broadcast equipment and their personal belongings while in Klerksdorp to cover protests in the area.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “The SABC would like to thank the South African Police Services in the North West Province and a local community radio station, Star FM, for their prompt response in assisting to recover the equipment. At this stage, the state of the equipment is not as yet tested.”

Kganyago said the equipment stolen had included a Digital Mobile News Gathering unit and editing kit.

"This criminal act hampers the process of delivering news to the public," Kganyago said. "These tools were important as they collectively assist the SABC to carry out its mandate effectively."

