Mahikeng - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) visited Curro Academy in Mahikeng after a nine-year-old boy was allegedly raped there. SAHRC chairperson Advocate Bongani Majola met with the executive head of the Curro Academy on Friday.

His visit came after The Star reported that the young boy was raped at the school while waiting for transport, last week Wednesday.

It was further reported that the school could not provide the CCTV footage of the incident as there was load shedding when the alleged rape happened.

The SAHRC said they noted investigation by the South African Police Services (SAPS) and have urged that the perpetrator be brought to justice.

In a statement released, the SAHRC said it is concerned with the incident and other incidents of sexual abuse of children in schools.

“Schools are institutions which are meant to be places of safety, protecting the basic human rights of children, serving the best interests of the child, where children should be free in the pursuit of their education,” the statement read

Advocate Majola said he have not met with the family of the victim as they [SAHRC] only heard of the incident through the media.

He said the commission will make arrangement to meet with those affected by the incident.

