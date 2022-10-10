Samwu challenges Magalies Water over exemption on salary increase

Rustenburg - The SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) will challenge Magalies Water’s application to be exempted from increasing workers’ pay in line with the Amanzi Bargaining Council (ABC) agreement. “As per the collective agreement, all workers in the country’s water boards were to receive a salary increase of 6% and a housing allowance of R3 300 effective from July 2022.

“It came as a surprise to Samwu that representatives of Magalies Water elected to apply for an exemption to this collective agreement which they are party to and have been represented in the negotiations of the collective agreement,” said general secretary Dumisane Magagula. “The application also comes at a time where there is great anxiety amongst workers as a result of the disestablishment of Sedibeng Water and the anticipated realignment of water boards spearheaded by the Department of Water and Sanitation.” He said the union has already activated its legal representatives for this exemption hearing.

“We are confident that workers will emerge victorious in this process. The reasons which have been put forward by Magalies Water to be exempted from this agreement cannot be used to punish workers and deny them their salary increases. These workers are already struggling to catch up with the increasing cost of living.” Magalies Water confirmed it has applied for exemption. Spokesperson David Magae said Magalies Water has requested to be exempted from paying the 7%, instead, the bulk water supplier was prepared to pay 6%, which is less than what was proposed at the bargaining council.

“The 6% which has been board approved by Magalies Water takes into account the current employees of Magalies Water as well as the 399 employees who have now been transferred from the now-defunct Sedibeng Water into Magalies Water North West operations.” Despite Samwu stating that the bargaining council agreed on a 6% increase, Magae said he was made to believe the bargaining council agreement was 7%. Magagula said the union viewed the application as a direct attack on collective bargaining by Magalies Water management.

