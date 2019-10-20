Rustenburg - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West on Sunday condemned the stabbing of a Grade 12 school pupil at Kebonang Secondary School in Mmabatho, allegedly by another pupil, describing it as an "abhorrent and despicable act of violence".
"Such level of violence that nearly robbed the victim of his life on the eve of matric exams suggest that some learners are not focused on the crucial task at hand, hence the alleged perpetrator resorted to outrageous criminality that has the potential to destroy his future," Sanco North West chairperson Paul Sebegoe said in a statement.
According to department of education spokesperson Elias Malindi, the pupil, aged 23, was stabbed six times by another Grade 12 pupil, aged 21, on Thursday following a fight between the two.
Sebegoe called for education authorities to probe lapses in the implementation of the school safety plan protocols and take tough action.
“They must evaluate whether security personnel at the school had the capacity to prevent the incident and whether the school management had taken necessary steps to diffuse the conflict before it escalated and resulted with one learner being stabbed,” he said.