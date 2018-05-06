RUSTENBURG - The lack of consequences for bad management was the main reason service delivery collapsed in the North West province, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) said on Monday.

Sanco made its remarks in reference to a court ruling that ceded Mamusa Local Municipality’s movable assets and bank account to a private company.

The municipality owes the company R7,8 million.

"The extent to which incompetence is affecting the delivery of services to our communities and creating an atmosphere for corruption to thrive needs to be promptly addressed if confidence in public institutions is to be restored," said Sanco provincial chairperson, Paul Sebegoe.

Sebegoe said that maladministration has resulted in inadequate financial controls, corrupt practices in awarding of tenders and poor contract management.

"Such situations can only occur when the eyes of those who are supposed to hold municipalities accountable are off the ball. To them our communities and their needs don't matter," he said.

However, the acting manager, Mokgatlhe Ratlhogo, denied that the Mamusa Local Municipality's bank account had been attached. He declined to comment further citing the sub judice rule relating to matters before the courts.

African News Agency/ANA