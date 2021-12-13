Sanco wants urgent disaster relief for Monakato residents

Rustenburg-The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West has called for urgent disaster relief for families left homeless by the heavy storms in Monakato outside Rustenburg. "Any further delay from housing authorities after nine days of non-action will exacerbate what is a dire situation that requires prompt response ahead of the Christmas/New Year festive season,“ Sanco’s provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said.

Disaster management must be responsive to the immediate needs of the affected community and roll out temporary relief while an emergency housing relief programme is being finalised.“ He urged the provincial human settlements department to work closely with municipalities across the province to accelerate housing delivery and the informal settlements eradication programme. "We are at the same time making a passionate plea to people living in low-lying areas and alongside rivers to cooperate with emergency and law enforcement agencies by moving to higher areas to avoid flooding."

The Rustenburg municipality on its Facebook page, said 71 houses were affected by the storm, 120 community members were affected. Meanwhile the mayor of Rustenburg, Shiela Mabale-Huma, launched a safe and clean city campaign on Monday. It coincided with the pass-out parade of 20 newly graduated firefighters who underwent intensive training from the municipality, with the view to integrating them with the current team of firefighters.