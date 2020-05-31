SAPS caution public about alleged planned illegal activity in Kanana North West

Rustenburg – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West on Sunday warned members of the public about alleged planned illegal activity in Kanana near Rustenburg.

The SAPS in the province has noted with concern a message circulating on various social media platforms notifying motorists and residents of Kanana about a so-called massive shutdown on Monday, June 1, North West SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

"The public is reminded that in terms of regulation 37(1) (level 3 of lockdown) of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act No 57 of 2002) all gatherings are prohibited except for faith-based institution, funerals, workplace for work purposes, an agricultural auction, and professional non-contact sports matches.

"All the law abiding citizens are therefore advised to respect the rule of law and not to participate in actions that are destined to undermine and challenge the authority of the state, especially during the lockdown where people are expected not to leave their residences unless it is under reasons or circumstances as stated herein above," Mokgwabone said.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena warned the public not to use social media platforms to encourage, incite, and mobilise others to commit crime. He reiterated that the police would not condone any action intended to cause destruction of property, including essential infrastructure, and disruption of basic services and schooling.