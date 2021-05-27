SAPS reservist killed in North West shooting

AN SAPS reservist was shot dead and a crew member was wounded in an attack in Jouberton, near Klerksdorp in the North West, in the early hours of this morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the trio were conducting routine patrols in Uraniaville, just after 3am, when they came under attack.

"As the members were driving off from the Eskom cable storage facility, their vehicle was shot at by unknown assailants. Reservist Constable Jabulani Njalinjali, 43, was shot and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while a Sergeant was taken to hospital in critical condition, for medical attention for her gunshot wound. The third member escaped the shooting incident unscathed," she said.

Njalinjali was attached to the Jouberton Crime Prevention unit. He had been serving the SAPS with loyalty for the past 18 years.

"Management of the province has afforded the members involved with a trauma debriefing from the Employee Health and Wellness.

Provincial management will also afford the family of the deceased all the necessary support during their time of bereavement and beyond," Muridili said.

The shooting comes just days after a KwaZulu-Natal top cop was gunned down, while driving home.

On Tuesday, acting station commander at Ndwedwe SAPS, Lieutenant Colonel Jabulani Ndawonde's vehicle came under fire, by an unknown shooter travelling in a mini pick-up truck, near the Bhamshela taxi rank.

The 56-year-old officer died at the scene.

IOL