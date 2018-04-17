RUSTENBURG - A satellite police station was set alight in Kokomeng near Taung, North West police said on Tuesday.





Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the satellite police station was torched on Monday evening.





"According to information at our disposal, members of Visible Policing and Public Order Police (POP) noticed while patrolling the area that the station’s windowpanes were broken. They also established that one of the offices was set alight.





"There were no police officials posted at the station at the time of the incident as the station operates between 07:00 and 19:00."





He said before the station was torched, nine people were arrested for public violence, following a protest.





"The suspects, three females and six males, aged between 18 and 48, are expected to appear in the Taung Magistrates' Court on Wednesday."





Acting North West Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, warned protesting members of the community in Kokomeng and surrounding villages that the police would not tolerate incidents of public violence wherein properties were damaged.





“We cannot tolerate the destruction of properties and disregard for the rule of law. What happened undermines the authority of the state. The action also denies the community the much needed policing services.





"This is one of the areas where members of the community complained about lack of services. The station was intended to ensure that certain services are rendered directly to the community and to avoid them going to Taung police station. We would like to indicate that the incident will be investigated to bring to book those who are responsible," Naidoo said.





The police were monitoring the area.



