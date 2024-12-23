Scammed | How a North West police captain was defrauded of R3 million by cunning Ugandan boyfriend

Police in North West are still searching for an audacious scammer who targeted a woman, who was a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS), pursued a romantic relationship with her, and later conned her of almost R3 million. During the romantic relationship, the Ugandan national pretended to be a medical doctor, and swindled the unsuspecting police captain, aged 53.

In July, North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told IOL that the wanted man in his 30s was known as Kalvin Sofika by the conned policewoman. “The 53-year-old victim met the suspect who is a Ugandan national at a certain shopping complex in Rustenburg (around September last year). He introduced himself as a Dr Kalvin Sofika, and they exchanged contact details. The woman and the suspect Kalvin Sofika who is in his late 30s, started dating,” said Mokgwabone at the time. “In the process of dating, Sofika asked the woman to take loans for him, which she did. He further convinced her to leave her job as a captain in the police service.”

The unwitting police captain resigned from her government job at the end of November last year, after the boyfriend convinced her that her that luck was following her. Police said the love-struck woman was told that she does not have to work or depend on salary for her survival. “The alleged boyfriend also took her to a traditional healer who confirmed to her that she needs to resign so that she can start making money,” said Mokgwabone.

“Due to that, the victim lost her pension money and the loans she took for the suspect, all amounting to R2.9 million.” Police in North West said the matter is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made. “It is apparent that the suspect relocated after the incident,” said Mokgwabone.