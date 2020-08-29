School burglars arrested in the North West

Mmabatho - Two male suspects, aged 35 and 38, are expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrates' Court in Mmabatho in the North West on Monday in connection with a burglary at a local school, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province said. The two were arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in Makgobistad village outside Mahikeng following a break-in at Mmoledi Secondary School, North West SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement. "According to information received, SAPS officers attended to a burglary complaint at the school at about 2.45am. Preliminary crime scene investigation showed that a motor vehicle was used to transport the stolen goods. "Thus, police followed the track until at Bray Road. Consequently, a vehicle was spotted on the road travelling in the direction of Mahikeng. The police drove nearer to the vehicle in an attempt to stop it, but the driver accelerated," Mokgwabone said. Following a car chase, the suspects' vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was eventually stopped. The car was searched and items which were positively linked to the break-in at the school were found.

The items included 12 laptop computers, 155 tablet computers, and 12 smart pads, together worth about R320,000. Furthermore, police found and seized housebreaking implements. The investigation into the matter was continuing, Mokgwabone said.

North West police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena commended the police officers for their swift reaction to the report, dedication, and vigilance which led to the successful arrest of the two suspects.

He had urged the public to work together with the police to "root out those who disrupt proper and effective learning" by breaking in at schools to steal valuable items, including those that were used for learning, as seen in this case, Mokgwabone said.

