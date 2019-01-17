Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke Picture: Molaole Montsho/African News Agency (ANA)

North West - Classes were expected to resume at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in North West on Thursday after being disrupted last week when a picture showing four black children seated separately from their white Grade R counterparts sparked an outcry. Following racially-charged confrontations at the school on January 10, white parents did not bring their children to school the next day, and the few black learners who came, soon went back home.

North West member of the executive council for education Sello Lehari met with all stakeholders on Wednesday in a bid to calm the situation.

He pleaded with parents to bring their children to school and urged political parties to allow the department to investigate the issue.

However some parents were concerned about the safety of their children, despite the police committing to protect the school.

A report on the separation of learners is expected to be finalised by next week.

African News Agency/ANA