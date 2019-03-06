Onalenna Molehabangwe,10, was allegedly kidnapped in Montshiwa, Mmabatho in North West while playing at a park. Picture: SAPS

Rustenburg - A search had been launched for two boys who were allegedly kidnapped while playing at a park in Montshiwa, Mmabatho in Mahikeng, North West police said on Wednesday. Sergeant Lesedi Dingoko said the boys were allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday evening.

"It is alleged that Onalenna Molehabangwe and Gontse Cholo, both aged 10, were kidnapped by three occupants of a Volkswagen Polo. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that the victims, who are both from Extension 38, were in the company of another boy when the suspects lured the victims to the car with chips. The suspects then allegedly grabbed and put the boys inside the boot of the vehicle and drove off with them. The children have not been seen since then."

Gontse Cholo, 10, was allegedly kidnapped at Montshiwa, Mmabatho in North West while playing at a park. Picture: SAPS





Onalenna was wearing a blue long-sleeved T-shirt and blue jeans while Gontse was wearing a short-sleeved T-shirt with red, yellow and blue stripes.

Both are learners at Podile Primary School in Ramosadi village.

"Anyone with information that may lead to a successful tracing of these boys and apprehension of the suspects is urged to contact Captain Manko Tiroyabone at 076 529 5066. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be called at 08600 10111," said Dingoko.

African News Agency (ANA)