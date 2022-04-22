Security officers in court for allegedly flogging a teenager with belt over R50

Rustenburg-Two security officers are due to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court for allegedly flogging a 16-year old boy over R50, North West police said.

Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said a 41-year-old woman and her male colleague, a man aged 42, allegedly beat-up the teenage boy on Tuesday at a clinic in Tigane outside Klerksdorp. They are facing charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) and indecent assault. "According to reports, the female suspect who is a security officer, gave the boy a R50.00 note to buy her a cold drink. However, the boy neither bought the cold drink nor gave the money back to the woman," Mokgwabone said

He said the security officer went to look for the boy and when she found him, took him to the local clinic where she worked. "With assistance of her male colleague, she allegedly chained the boy to a pole with handcuffs, undressed and assaulted him with a belt. During the incident, a video was captured with a cellphone camera and later circulated on various social media platforms. "In the video, the voice believed to be of the male suspect could be heard hurling insults at the boy and inciting the woman to assault the victim even harder. The severely assaulted victim was later taken by a Good Samaritan to another clinic for medical treatment as the one where the incident took place, was apparently closed."

