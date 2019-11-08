RUSTENBURG - Seven people were arrested in the early hours of Friday for alleged intimidation and extortion, North West police said.

Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they were arrested in Extension 39 in Mmabatho and Majemantsho.

"The suspects’ apprehension comes after an intensive investigation of incidents in which provincial government officials were allegedly intimidated between September and October 2019," he said.

"According to information at police disposal, the suspects who claimed to be members of Mahikeng Business Forum, allegedly stopped contractors from doing their jobs and in some instances, intimidated government officials," he said.

"In one of the incidents on Tuesday, 8 October 2019, a government official was in a meeting at the department of public works when a group of people stormed into his office. They allegedly howled and complained that the department did not award them tenders. Furthermore, one of the suspects allegedly threatened to shoot the official before they left the office."

In another incident on October 10 the group allegedly again went to the department of public works where they disrespectfully talked to the official about awarding of tenders.

"The official who was also threatened with death was rescued by security officers."

The men aged between 31 and 53, were expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)