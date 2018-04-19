Looting continued in the North West capital, Mahikeng, on Thursday as the call for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign grew. A truck was petrol bombed in Lonely Park north of the capital and a police armoured vehicle was also petrol bombed in Danville south of the capital. PHOTO: Molaole Montsho/ANA

MAHIKENG - Seven more people were arrested for public violence as looting continued unabated in Mahikeng on Thursday, North West police said.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said seven people, aged between 22 and 60, were arrested in Danville and Lomanyaneng.

"The apprehension of the suspects brings a total number of 16 arrests since the eruption of the violence in the early hours of Wednesday, 18 April 2018. The seven suspects are expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate's Court tomorrow [Friday]," he said.

"Meanwhile, nine suspects that were arrested yesterday [Wednesday] have appeared before the court today [Thursday]. They were all released on warning and will appear before the court again on Tuesday, 29 May 2018."

He said the police deployment would remain in place to make sure that normal services -- including the clearing of major roads so that the public can utilise them -- continued.

"This is also done to ascertain that various services are rendered to the public. Due to the protest and barricading of major roads, Onkgopotse Tiro Comprehensive School learners had to stay without eating the whole day as the truck that was carrying their meals was delayed, until it was escorted by the police," he said.

He called on protesting members of the community to respect the rule of law and the rights of those who were not participating in the protest and desist from pointless actions as some of them may lead to loss of lives.

Residents in Mahikeng and surrounding villages went on a rampage on Wednesday, barricading streets and torching a bus in Montshioa calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to resign.

The protest was ignited by the death of two people at the Montshioa Stad Clmic on Tuesday, the two could not be help due to ongoing strike.

African News Agency/ANA