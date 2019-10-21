Rustenburg - Seven school pupils died when a truck they were travelling in veered off the road and hit a tree outside Zeerust in North West at the weekend.
The provincial education department said the accident occurred on Saturday at the intersection between Lobatla and Driefontein outside Zeerust when the pupils were returning from playing soccer in Borakalalo. They were on their way to Rietpan.
"The learners were involved in the accident and attended school at Ratsela Middle school and Letlhakane Primary school in Rietpan Village near Zeerust.
"Six learners died at the scene and one died at the hospital. An unconfirmed number are still recovering at the hospital," said department spokesman Elias Malindi.
Education MEC Mmaphefo Matsemela said she was shocked to hear about the accident. "On behalf of the department, we are very much shocked and devastated by the accident that has claimed seven lives of our children. This accident happened at a very crucial time wherein learners were preparing to write their final examinations. I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost children from the horrible accident," she said.