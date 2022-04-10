Shepherd saves the day as two arrested for allegedly stealing cattle worth R100 000

SPOKESPERSON, Col Adele Myburgh, said a shepherd went to investigate after hearing strange noises coming from a kraal in Majemantsho village outside Mahikeng on Wednesday. "He surprised two suspects who were busy loading cattle. Upon seeing the shepherd, the suspects fled the scene, leaving behind two vehicles with trailers, five cows, one bull and two calves. Neighbouring farmers were mobilised and due to their active participation, two suspects, aged 35 and 26, were apprehended and handed over to the police. A firearm as well as the cattle to an estimated value of R100 000.00, were recovered,"

Story continues below Advertisment

The two were expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Monday, facing charges of stock theft and unlawful possession of a firearm. In another unrelated incident, two men were arrested in Mogwase outside Rustenburg, for allegedly stealing a meat cutter from a local butchery. Colonel Myburgh said the meat cutter was allegedly stolen in February.

She said the arrest after an intelligence-driven operation by a multi-disciplinary team, consisting of detectives from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), and numerous police units in Rustenburg, searched two houses in Mogwase on Saturday. "Subsequently, two suspects aged 30 and 43, were arrested and a stolen meat cutter machine [stolen in February 2022 from a local butchery] as well as a rifle and three slaughtered cows were seized." They were expected to appear in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Monday, for possession of suspected stolen property, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and the negligent handling of a firearm.

Story continues below Advertisment