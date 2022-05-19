Shop owner arrested for alleged theft of goods worth R500 000

Rustenburg - A 29-year-old man, arrested in connection with possession of suspected stolen goods valued at R500 000, was released on bail at the Molopo Magistrate's Court, in Mmabatho. Lin Ping was granted R2 000 bail when he appeared in court on Wednesday. He was arrested on Monday in Mahikeng.

“According to information at our disposal, the accused was apprehended on Monday, May 16, 2022, by the stabilisation team members in Ngaka Modiri Molema, in collaboration with a private investigator from Gauteng. That was after Lin Ping’s wholesale in Mahikeng was searched and suspected stolen goods were discovered. Subsequent to the search, items like microwave ovens, electric kettles, stoves, radios, drill machines, and cooler boxes – worth R500 000 – were confiscated, after being positively identified,” said Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani. She said investigation into the matter continues. In Gauteng, police said two men were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property, as well as tampering with essential infrastructure on Wednesday.

Gauteng police arrested two men in Zonkizizwe for possession of a transformer. Picture: SAPS “According to a preliminary report, security guards – based at the Transnet sub-station in Zonkizizwe – were out patrolling the railway line when they noticed suspicious activity. The guards found two suspects in possession of a dismounted transformer and alerted the police,” said Sergeant Rufus Tema. Four others were arrested on Wednesday, in Primrose, and copper cables were recovered.

According to Sergeant Styles Maome, the police followed up on information regarding suspects allegedly linked to a theft case. “The information led the team to an identified address in Primrose, where copper cables and two weighing scales were recovered. “The owner of the residential property and three more suspects have been arrested, and they are now facing charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property, and tampering with essential infrastructure,” said Sergeant Maome.

