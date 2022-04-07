Six arrested after ma stabbed to death in North West

Six men were arrested for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Vryburg, North West police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said this was after the body of Luckyboy Mereekae, 30, was found with several stab wounds on Saturday morning.

Story continues below Advertisment

"According to information at our disposal, the suspects came from a tavern outside Vryburg when they met Mereekae. Subsequent to a quarrel that ensued, the suspects allegedly took out knives and stabbed Mereekae several times on the body," she said. The six were arrested in Huhudi near Vryburg and the weapons said to have been used to commit the offence were confiscated. "At this stage, the motive for the murder is still unknown and the investigation into the matter continues," she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

The men were expected to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a murder charge. Meanwhile, police in Gauteng said a 33-year-old man was arrested in connection with a series of hijackings in Mamelodi East. Spokesperson Constable Lethabo Mashiloane said the man was arrested after the police in Mamelodi East and the Tshwane Crime Intelligence followed up on information regarding a suspect linked to a series of car hijackings in the area.

Story continues below Advertisment