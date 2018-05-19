Some of the 14 men accused of the murder of Sabata Petros Chale in Marikana near Rustenburg. The men are appearing in the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase. File picture: ANA Reporter

Mogwase - There is no evidence linking six of the 14 men arrested in connection with the murder of Sabata Petros Chale in Marikana near Rustenburg, the North West High Court heard on Monday.

The State conceded that there was no evidence against Mdlondozi Fundiwo, Forum 4 Service Delivery councillor Napoleon Webster, Aphindile Pungone, Nkululeko Msithwa, Nkosindiphile Nziyose and Sivuyile Qasha.

This was after defence lawyers applied that charges should be dismissed against the 14, citing the credibility of one of the state witnesses.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks was expected to made a ruling on the application on Tuesday.

Chale, 39, was hacked to death in Marikana West on December 8, 2016, allegedly by Aubrey Seitsang, Sibonile Sobopha, Fundiwo, Herbert Baqhesi, Webster, William Nyenyane, Pungone, Samson Gqwetani, Gift Luveli, Msithwa, Nziyose, Luvo Soyizwaphi, Sivuyile Qasha and Mzolisi Mbulana.

Eric Marx, representing 13 of the men, questioned how witness Josephine Tayitayi was able to identify the accused without an identity parade conducted.

"How can she point accused 7 [Aphindile Pungone]? where does that come from? He was in Sandton," Marx argued before court.

Advocate Stuart Wilson, for Webster, also question the credibility of Tayitayi's testimony.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA