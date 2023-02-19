Stage-4 load shedding continues until further notice

Rustenburg - Stage-4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until further notice, Eskom said on Sunday. Stage 6 would be implemented at 8pm on Sunday until 5am on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Due to the high amount of breakdowns, there is a possibility of further changes on the stages of load shedding at short notice. A further update will be published as soon as any significant changes occur,” the power supplier said. Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit at each of the Camden, Duvha and Lethabo power stations suffered breakdowns and were taken off-line for repairs. “The return to service of two generating units at Drakensberg and a unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations are delayed.

“Two generating units at Lethabo power station were returned to service during the period.” Eskom said breakdowns currently amount to 19 385MW of generating capacity while 3 566MW of generating capacity was out of service for planned maintenance. Eskom implemented stage-6 load shedding on Saturday night until Sunday morning to create space to replenish the emergency generation reserves.

Story continues below Advertisement