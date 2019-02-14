North West Premier Job Mokgoro will deliver the Sopa this Friday. Photo:ANA

MAHIKENG - The stage is set for the North West State of the Province Address (Sopa) in Mahikeng on Friday. Three large tents have been pitched at the Mmabatho stadium. One will host the legislature, from where premier Job Mokgoro is expected to deliver the address.

The other tent will be used by journalists and the third tent will serve as a dining area for VIPs.

In his address, Mokgoro is expected to highlight collaborative efforts to improve delivery of basic services as well as initiatives aimed at boosting the province’s social and economic infrastructure projects.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has said Mokgoro's Sopa address would be "empty".

"No doubt it will be flowery self-praise of delusions of grandeur of a desperate and failing ANC. The people of North West should not be fooled," DA North West leader Joe McGluwa said.

McGluwa made the statements while presenting his "alternative state of the province address" to party members in Danville, near Mahikeng, on Thursday.

He said the promise of "a better life for all" - a popular ANC slogan - had been "looted" to the extent that there was only a better life for some within the governing party.

McGluwa and DA federal chairperson Athol Trollip are expected to lead a picket during Sopa to highlight issues of rural safety and crime in the province.

African News Agency (ANA)