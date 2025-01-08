Stilfontein miners deported to neighbouring countries after getting wholly suspended sentences

Illegal miners, who were arrested after being rescued from disused mines at Stilfontein, North West, have appeared before in court where they received wholly suspended sentences. The second batch of illegal miners, colloquially known as zama zamas, appeared before the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on December 31 where they were sentenced for illicit mining and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“The accused include 10 Lesotho nationals, four Mozambican and five Zimbabwean undocumented foreign nationals with ages between 20 and 43," said North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone. "The court handed down six months imprisonment or R12,000 fine to each of the accused for illegal mining.” The sentences are wholly suspended for a period of five years on condition that the miners are not convicted again for illegal mining committed during the period of suspension.

The illegal miners were further sentenced to three months imprisonment or R6,000 fine which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that they are not convicted for contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act. “Following the sentences, the accused were on January 7, 2025, deported to their countries of origin by Department of Home Affairs. The accused were arrested at Margaret Shaft where they resurfaced in November 2024,” said Mokgwabone. In an update, Mokgwabone said five illegal miners have also resurfaced at Margaret Shaft on Tuesday morning.