Rustenburg - A BMW motorbike was recovered from a shack at Lethabong Gardens near Rustenburg in the North West province following a farm robbery in Boschfontein early in October.
According to North West police spokesperson, captain Elsabe Augoustides, four people were arrested in connection with the robbery.
The first two suspects were arrested in Lethabong and the remainder at Siza informal settlement, near Boitekong.
Augoustides said that a gardener was forced into the farmhouse at gunpoint, where a 50-year-old woman and domestic worker were also held at gunpoint by the suspects.
The domestic worker and woman were allegedly restrained with cable ties, assaulted and pistol-whipped.