Stolen BMW motorbike found in shack after armed robbery









Picture: ddzphoto/Pixabay Rustenburg - A BMW motorbike was recovered from a shack at Lethabong Gardens near Rustenburg in the North West province following a farm robbery in Boschfontein early in October. According to North West police spokesperson, captain Elsabe Augoustides, four people were arrested in connection with the robbery. The first two suspects were arrested in Lethabong and the remainder at Siza informal settlement, near Boitekong. Augoustides said that a gardener was forced into the farmhouse at gunpoint, where a 50-year-old woman and domestic worker were also held at gunpoint by the suspects. The domestic worker and woman were allegedly restrained with cable ties, assaulted and pistol-whipped.

"The suspects allegedly took safe keys and opened the safe. They then fled the scene after taking a 303 rifle, jewellery, cash, the mobile phones of the victim and the domestic worker as well as the silver BMW motorbike," said Augoustides.

It was later established that the gardener disappeared with the alleged robbers, she added.

The gardener was not one of the four suspects that were arrested.

A task team followed up on leads and managed to arrest four of the six men allegedly involved in the incident.

"The team managed to recover the rifle, jewellery, mobile phones and a portion of the stolen cash, as well as the motorbike, which was stripped of its parts."

A resident of Lethabong Gardens, where some of the goods were recovered, told African News Agency (ANA) he was "shocked" to see an expensive motorbike pulled from a shack.

"I saw police going to that shack on Sunday, and they pulled out an expensive motorbike. I wondered what happened to the owner. I never suspected that the man who lives amongst us was involved in criminal activities, I knew the owner of the shack," he said, shaking his head in disbelief.

Augoustides said the four suspects were expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

African News Agency/ANA