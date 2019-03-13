A group of residents in Mabeskraal, outside Rustenburg, protested outside the Vlakfontein Mine demanding that the organisation hire locals. Photo by African News Agency (ANA).

MABESKRAAL - Vlakfontein Mine in Mabeskraal, outside Rustenburg, has urged the community to stop protests so that it can create jobs.



"We cannot hire people when, every week, work at the mine has to stop. But should I get a guarantee that these constant protests will stop, I can also guarantee that I will hire people. Protesting is not the right way to do things," mine manager James Botha said on Wednesday.





He said the next step was to arrange a way forward with relevant stakeholders.





The statements came after unemployed youth in Mabeskraal held mine management hostage at the tribal office. They wanted the mine closed, alleging it hired workers from outside the village instead of locals.





A community leader said the mine previously refused to meet their demands and instead chose to communicate community issues with "the wrong people".





"Our issue with the mine is that locals are not hired, their social labour plans are non-existent and when you call them there's utter ignorance. We will shut this mine down and they will have no choice but to address our needs," she said.





She claimed people from Thabazimbi in Limpopo were bused to work at the mine.



