Strike over bonus payments at Ditsobotla municipality ends

Rustenburg - A strike over annual bonuses at Ditsobotla local municipality in North West has ended, the municipality said on Thursday. “The two-day strike by employees of Ditsobotla local municipality has ended after the management and unions reached an agreement to implement the once-off payment as per South African Local Government Bargaining Council [SALGBC],” said spokesperson Pius Batsile.

Municipal workers downed tools on Monday, demanding their once-off bonus payment as agreed at the bargaining council. The strike adversely affecting the delivery of services in Ditsobotla. The municipality issued a statement on Monday, informing residents that the traffic department licensing and testing office would not operating due to the strike. "The payment should have been effected by the employer by the end of December 2021. After intense negotiations which included municipality management, workers’ representatives, the employer finally agreed to pay the workers.

“The municipality has through the office of the municipal manager Jonas Letlhaku confirmed in a written statement that payment will be made on Thursday January 6, 2021,” Batsile said. He said only workers who were working for the municipality on July 1 in 2021 qualify for the once-off bonus. “It was also agreed employees return to work with immediate effect. The municipality is in a dire financial situation, hence the delay to effect the payment that sparked a strike.”