A severe hailstorm caused much damage at Sun International's Sun City Resort near Rustenburg in the North West on Saturday afternoon. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

North West - The Sun City Resort is open for business, Raul de Lima, Group Executive for Sun City Resort said in a statement. This comes after the resort suffered severe damage during Saturday afternoon's severe hail storm.

"Over the last 48 hours we’ve managed to deal with the mop-up operation to get the resort back into a decent shape for visitation by both hotel guests and day visitors," said de Lima.

The Valley of the Waves and Sun Central restaurants are open for business and most of the facilities are up and running again, he added.

"We still have some challenges with respect to the shortage of hotel room inventory, particularly at the Soho Hotel at the casino where 100 rooms are out of commission. A further 40 rooms are out of commission at The Cascades and 10 at The Palace. For the Vacation Club and The Cabanas we’ve managed to put rooms back into inventory and will be able to accommodate guests who have bookings, and who are arriving from today.

He commended staff and service providers for the huge effort that went into putting the resort back into an acceptable condition.

"We would also like to thank all our guests and customers who have been understanding and sympathetic to what took place, given that it was a freak storm. For their indulgence and certainly their patience, we are very grateful and would like to thank them very much."

De Lima has encouraged day visitors who would like to visit to do so.

Hotel guests are advised to call the reservations desk to ensure their booking is still in place and there is available accommodation.