Reinstated ANC NW chairperson Supra Mahumapelo in court. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency/ANA

MAHIKENG - Reinstated chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West Supra Mahumapelo was a noticeable absentee at the state of the province address (Sopa) on Friday.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro said all former premiers were invited -- as to why they did not attend -- he did not explain.

"All premiers were invited, do not [just] ask about former premier Mahumapelo, also ask about Dr [Popo] Molefe and Thandi Modise," he said, responding to a question at the media briefing.

Mahumapelo had won two high court cases against the ANC putting him back at the helm of the province.

In the first case, the high court in Johannesburg ruled that the decision by the ANC to disband the North West provincial executive committee (PEC) was unlawfull and in the second court case the high court in Pretoria ordered the ANC to reinstate Mahumapelo and his PEC members to their office to run the affairs of the ANC.

The ANC had disbanded the North West PEC and established a Provincial Task Team (PTT) to oversee the activities of the ANC in the province.

