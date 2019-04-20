File picture: Pixabay

RUSTENBURG -Two men stabbed and robbed a pastor in Morokweng, Ganyesa, North West police said on Saturday.



"It is alleged that the pastor was at the mission house and praying at Lokalaneng Section, Morokweng, when he heard a noise and went to investigate. He was confronted by the suspects, who tied him up and stabbed him in the head. The suspects then ransacked the house, including the office, where they took cellular phones and cash before fleeing the scene on foot," said colonel Adele Myburgh.





She said the pastor managed to identify the men and, after the robbery, untied himself, went to the home of one of the suspects and found his goods.





The incident was reported to the police and a 25-year-old man was arrested. He was expected to appear at the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on April 23 on a charge of house robbery.





"An investigation into the matter, including tracing the second suspect, is underway." she said.



