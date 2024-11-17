Suspect arrested in North West after allegedly killing three family members with knobkerrie

Thanks to the cooperation of community members, a 33-year-old man who allegedly killed three of his family members in the North West is now behind bars. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the suspect allegedly entered his family’s shack in Shaleng Village on the evening of Friday, November 15, where he struck his 74-year-old father over the head with a knobkerrie.

The suspect then allegedly hit his 68-year-old mother and 27-year-old sister over their heads with the same weapon, fatally wounding them, before fleeing the scene. Other family members managed to escape through a window, police said, and ran to neighbours for help. “With the assistance of community members, the suspect was traced to Shaleng village, where he was arrested on Saturday, 16 November 2024 at about 06:00. He was charged for the triple murder and will appear before the Kgomotso Periodical Court on Monday, 18 November 2024,” the SAPS said in a statement.