Suspect arrested in Pretoria for murder of Taung elderly woman

Rustenburg - A man, 34, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 67-year-old woman and stealing her car in Kgomotso near Vryburg, North West police said. North West police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Galotlwaele Jaqueline Motabogi was allegedly murdered in the early hours of Sunday.

"It is alleged that the suspect forcefully gained entry through the kitchen door of the victim’s house in Kgomotso, near Vryburg, and stole the keys of her Toyota Fortuner. "Reports state, that the victim allegedly heard her vehicle’s engine running and went to investigate. When the suspect saw the victim, he shot her and she was declared dead by Emergency Medical and Rescue Services on the scene," she said. The man allegedly fled the scene with the car and hid in Pretoria.

"Subsequently to the shooting, the suspect escaped to hide in Pretoria. Through the assistance of the Gauteng police, he was traced and arrested. Police seized the Toyota Fortuner, five cellphones as well as a hunting rifle. "The suspect is expected to be transferred back to North West after appearing in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court today [Monday], for being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, possession of suspected stolen property and possession of an unlicensed firearm." Lieutenant Colonel Funani said the man was expected to appear in the Kgomotso Periodic Court on Wednesday.

Last week, another elderly woman and her granddaughter were murdered in Ganalaagte near Delareyville in North West. Retired teacher, Mmatiro Dithato, 61, and her 5-year-old granddaughter were found dead at her home in New Stands Section. She was stabbed several times and her granddaughter was drowned in a bucket of water.

A 25-year-old man arrested in connection with the murder of the elderly woman and her granddaughter appeared in the Sannieshof Periodical Court on Thursday, North West police said. Phomolo Molete, was arrested for the murder. Another suspect, Obakeng Rantsima, 35, was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property because he allegedly used a stolen SIM card, belonging to Dithato, to make calls to friends. The two were expected to apply for bail at Delareyville Magistrate's Court on February 11. They had appeared in the Sannieshof Periodic Court where their bail application was postponed.