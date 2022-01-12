Suspect nabbed over Klerksdorp Post Office robberies appears in court

RUSTENBURG: A 36-year-old man was arrested in connection with robberies at two post offices in Klerksdorp, North West police said on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said Bongani Mawdhlazi was arrested on Monday, after he was linked to two business robberies.

“In the latest incident, a Post Office was allegedly robbed at Kanana, near Orkney, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. It is alleged that three balaclava-wearing men entered the Post Office, held cashiers and the manager at gunpoint and robbed them of undisclosed amount of cash, which they took from the safe, and fled the from the scene. “In another business robbery on Thursday, December 2, 2021, Mawdhlazi and two men allegedly robbed Khuma Post Office, near Stilfontein, of an undisclosed amount of cash.” Captain Botma said. She said Mawdhlazi, of Kanana, near Orkney, appeared in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The case against him was postponed to January 14.

He was also linked to three business robberies – allegedly committed in Allanridge, Bothaville and Viljoenskroon, in the Free State. In the Western Cape, police said two men were arrested for business robbery in Goodwood on Wednesday morning. “At around 8.20am, the armed suspects held the owners of a shop, situated in Voortrekker Road, at gunpoint. One of the suspects fled when they were disturbed by someone who raised the alarm, but was apprehended by the public. SAPS members, attached to Goodwood police, arrived on the scene and arrested a second suspect," said Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut.