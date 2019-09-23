Photo: African News Agency (ANA).

BRITS - Two men arrested for transporting and being in possession of 13 crocodiles appeared briefly in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday.



A North West police spokesperson, Maria Nkabinde, said the case against Trevious Shumba and Tavina Bulabula was postponed to October 1 for bail application.





The pair was arrested on September 14 at Rooikoppies, near Brits, with 13 crocodiles, worth R40 000.





The men worked at a crocodile farm and were allegedly in the process of selling the reptiles. The buyer was allegedly not happy with the price and contacted the owner.





Once the police were informed, the men and their cargo were intercepted and charged for transportation without a permit and for contravention of the

National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.



