File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - A suspected robber was shot dead and another wounded in a gun battle with police and municipal officers in Ziniaville, the Rustenburg municipality said on Wednesday. The Rustenburg crime combating unit and the South African Police Service responded to a distress call about a suspected house robbery in Zinniaville north of the town on Tuesday and a shootout ensued, spokesman David Magae said.

"One suspect was wounded and later certified dead on the scene following the arrival of paramedics, while another also sustained injuries from the shootout was arrested and found with an unlicensed firearm as well as suspected stolen goods," he said.

The injured suspect was currently under police guard at a local hospital, while a manhunt had been launched for three others fled the crime scene, Magae added.

Police recovered a 9 mm pistol with rounds of ammunition from the scene.