RUSTENBURG - A suspected robber was stoned to death and set alight in Barkerville outside Lichtenburg on Monday, North West police said.
Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the police received a business robbery complaint at about 7.45am at one of the tuck shops at Bakerville.
"According to information received, the victim had just opened the tuck shop when [the] unknown and unconfirmed number of suspects confronted him," he said.
"The suspects allegedly robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones before fleeing the scene in a white Toyota Corolla. A chase ensued after members of the community responded when they heard the victim screaming for help. It is alleged that one of the suspects who was in one of the getaway cars that was parked not far from the scene, [he] was apprehended, stoned to death and allegedly burnt by members of the community. The incident was also captured [on video] and thereafter circulated through social media platforms."
When the police who were responding to a business robbery complaint arrived, they were confronted by violent members of the community who allegedly burnt the suspects’ vehicle.