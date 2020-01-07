Four suspects have been arrested for trying to sell lion paws in Rustenburg, North West province. Picture: Hawks

Durban - Four suspects have been arrested by members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, while trying to sell lion paws in Rustenburg, North West province. According to captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, the suspects are aged between 41 and 51. They were nabbed in a sting on Monday conducted by the Hawks' serious organised crime unit and members of crime intelligence.

"Information was received regarding the suspects who were allegedly looking for a buyer for four lion paws that were in their possession. Investigations were conducted resulting in a sting operation where the suspects tried to sell the paws to an undercover agent for R300 000.

"All suspects were taken into custody and they will appear before the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday where they are to face charges of contravening the National Environment Management-Biodiversity (NEMBA) Act," said Rikhotso.

African News Agency (ANA)