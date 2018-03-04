Rustenburg - Armed men bombed a cash van and made off with undisclosed amount of money, North West police revealed on Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi said armed men wearing balaclavas forced the G4S cash-in-transit vehicle off the road in Bleskop near Rustenburg on Friday.

They bombed the cash van with explosives and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

"A cash-in-transit vehicle crew member was slightly injured during the incident. Investigation into the matter continues. No one has been arrested," he said.

African News Agency/ANA