SVK gang member gets two life terms for rape

Rustenburg – A gang member has been sentenced to two life terms for rape by the Schweizer-Reneke Regional Court. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said Fando Joel Galeboe, 21, was sentenced to two life-terms plus 10 years and a further four years on four counts of rape on Friday. The sentences would run concurrently.

Galeboe, who was a member of a the notorious SVK gang in Ipelegeng near Schweizer-Reneke in North West, pleaded guilty to all four charges. "Police reports reveal that on June 2, Galeboe met two girls, aged 11 and 13, in Ipelegeng and threatened them with a knife and a gun before taking them to a shack at a nearby informal settlement. He then proceeded to rape them one after the other. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on each count of rape. "In a separate incident on January 7, 2021, in Ipelegeng, Galeboe accompanied by his gang members met a woman, 19, who was in the company of some male friends.

“His gang members chased away her friends while he was trying to speak to the woman who at the time was refusing to converse with him. He then forcefully dragged her to a nearby yard and raped her. The court sentenced him to 10 years in jail for this crime." On the fourth count of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, Galeboe met a woman in her mid-forties on the street in Ipelegeng and insisted on walking with her but she refused. He then tried to take her by force threatening her with a knife but the victim fought back. He stabbed her several times before fleeing the scene.