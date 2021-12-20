Taxi driver gunned down on North West highway

Rustenburg - A 48-year-old taxi driver was gunned down on the N12 highway outside Potchefstroom, North West police said on Monday. Spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the taxi driver was killed on Sunday evening while driving back to Johannesburg from Klerksdorp.

"According to information available at this stage, the victim's taxi was spotted along the road with hazards lights on by a fellow taxi driver who was also driving back to Johannesburg and went to check. "Upon checking, he found the driver lying in a pool of blood. He also realised that the vehicle's window was shattered. The incident was ultimately reported to the police and the victim was certified dead on the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the upper body. The motive for the killing is still unknown and investigation into the matter continues," she said. She said North West provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and urged the public to come forward and assist the police in arresting the alleged perpetrator/s.

"The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Sello Molatha, on 082 856 1125 or call South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-off can also be communicated via My SAPS App." ER24 paramedics said the taxi driver was found in a stationary taxi with a gunshot wound to the chest. "ER24 paramedics were called to the scene at 17:59 after passers-by flagged down the traffic police. The man was found slumped over the two front seats of the taxi and showed no signs of life. He was declared dead on arrival," spokesperson Ross Campbell said.