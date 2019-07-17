File picture

Rustenburg - A 32-year-old taxi driver, accused of possession of unlawful firearms, briefly appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, North West police said. Captain Aafje Botma said John Kgaogelo Motllhamme was arrested on Monday night, after the police, while acting on information, conducted a search at a house in Sunrise Park.

"Upon arrival at the house the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed rifle, magazine and ammunition. Members conducted a search and a second pistol with ammunition were found under the suspect’s pillow, but he produced a valid licensed for the pistol," she said.

"A white Ivenco Sprinter, parked outside the house, was also search which led to the recovery of a pistol and a magazine under the seat of the vehicle."

The case against him was postponed to July 22 for bail application, he is a facing charge of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as negligent handling of a firearm.

African News Agency (ANA)