Taxi operators in Rustenburg took to the streets highlight gender based violence and xenephobia. They also wanted the municipality to fix the taxi rank.

Rustenburg - Taxi operators in Rustenburg on Thursday, gave the local municipality two weeks to respond to their demands. The Bojanala1 Regional Taxi Council staged a peaceful march to the municipality on Thursday, to hand over a memorandum of demands relating to their operations.

The march was also to highlight the taxi industry's stance on gender-based violence and xenophobia.

Spokesman Bruno Yelani said the municipality must reply to their memorandum within 14 working days or they would embark on "more serious actions".

In the memorandum, they demanded that the municipality maintain the taxi ranks and install lights.

"We demand the fixing of the public toilets at the taxi and bus ranks. We demand the removal of all the nyaope boys [drug addicts] in and around the taxi and bus rank," Yelani said, reading the memorandum.

They further wanted those operating illegal taxi business to be arrested, and the removal of Uber and Taxify.

Taxi operators marched to the Rustenburg municipality demanding that the municipality fix the taxi rank.





Taxi commuters were stranded and businesses closed, as the taxi industry took to the streets.

Commuters on the R510 corridor were hitch-hiking while those in Paardekraal, Sunrise Park and Ramochana walked to town about 10km away, those who were knocking off after their night shift found no taxis at the ranks.

The police monitored the march and a police helicopter circled above. Despite the march being peaceful, most of the businesses in the inner city were closed.

There was a commotion when mayor committee member (MMC) responsible for technical and infrastructure Lucky Kgaladi came to receive the memorandum on behalf of mayor Mpho Khunou, taxi operators wanted Khunou to personally receive their memorandum.

Technical and Infrastructure Services MMC Lucky Kgaladi (red cap) receives memorandum on behalf of mayor Mpho Khunou, taxi operators gave the municipality 14 days to respond to their memorundum.





However, chairperson Serame Sebego explained that Khunou was not available to receive their memorandum as he was not in South Africa.

Kgaladi said the municipality would respond to the memorandum within the stipulated two weeks period.

