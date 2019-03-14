Picture: nickfrom/Pixabay

Rustenburg - A 13-year-old girl was found with stab wounds in a school toilet in Tlhabane near Rustenburg, North West police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the girl was found in a school toilet on Wednesday.

"She was found lying down in the toilet. She was stabbed in the stomach. She was transported to hospital," Funani said.

She said a case of assault with the intention to cause grievous bodily harm was opened.

No one has been arrested and police investigations continue.

The girl is the second learner to be stabbed at school in North West within two weeks.

A learner was stabbed to death, allegedly by another learner, with a pair of scissors at Mateane Primary School in Diretsane on February 26.

Wednesday's incident occurred on the last day of the provincial school safety summit hosted by the North West department of education.

The department hosted the summit following recent incidents that threatened the safety of teachers and learners at schools in the province.

The summit sought to understand the perceptions and experiences of educational stakeholders and social partners with regards to safety and learner discipline in public schools. The summit further examined challenges of school safety and disciplinary policy development, implementation and to review learner and educator disciplinary measures.

Some of the incidents that highlighted school safety in North West included the death of Maths teacher Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate, 24. He was to death with a knife by a 17-year-old learner at Ramotshere High School in Dinokana outside Zeerust last year. The Grade 10 learner, who had stabbed him once in the chest, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

In a separate incident, a parent attacked a teacher at Leema Primary School in Tlhatlhaganyane outside Rustenburg on February 22. Itumeleng Lizbeth Letsepe allegedly beat Grade 3 teacher Mpuseng Sepotokele with an umbrella at the school gate as she wanted to "teach her a lesson". Letsepe was arrested for assault with the intention to cause grevious bodily harm and was granted R2,000 bail and her case postponed to June 20 for investigation.

African News Agency/ANA