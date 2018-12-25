Nurses watch proud first-time mother Otshepeng Mediwane with her newborn baby girl, Osego Mediwane, who was the first baby born at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg on Christmas Day. Photo: ANA/Stringer

Rustenburg - Ten babies were born in North West in the early hours of Christmas Day, the provincial health department said on Tuesday. The first baby, a girl named Osego Mediwane, was born at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg. She is also the first child born to 33-year-old Otshepeng Mediwane who could not stop smiling as she looked at her miracle baby.

"This is my first child that I get to hold in my arms and it feels great. I lost many of my children who passed before this could happen.

"She is a miracle because she is the first to survive and she is born on Christmas Day," Mediwane said.

Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital also saw the arrival of a set of twins who were born three minutes apart.

Sister Laureen Kobedi, left, and Sister Poifo Mosidi with the new born babies at the Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in Rustenburg, North West. Photo: ANA/Stringer

Their mother Onicca Monyepao said she was happy with her Christmas presents.

Baby boy Axole Mafuna was the fourth child delivered at the hospital to 23-year-old Nosphelo Mafuna.

North West health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said in addition to the girl and three boys born at Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital, a baby boy was born at Hebron Clinic, three boys at Tlhabane Clinic, a girl at Bafokeng Clinic and a boy at Koster Hospital.

African News Agency (ANA)