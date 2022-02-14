Three arrested for alleged theft of goats worth R40 000

Rustenburg - Three men, accused of stealing goats worth R40 000, appeared in the Lichtenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said. Captain Aafje Botma said the case against Zamile Mandye, 38, Lawrence Moleleki, 44, and Kgobokano Moleleki, 44, was postponed to February 21 for bail applications.

“The accused’s court appearance emanated from their arrest in Lichtenburg, after members of Lehurutshe stock theft unit after made a follow up, subsequent to receiving a call from Botswana police about 21 goats which were allegedly stolen in the early hours of Friday morning, February 11, 2022,” she said. The three were initially traced to Madutle village where Mandye lives, but neither the accused nor the goats were found. Further investigation led the police to Slurry Auctions, but the accused could not be found. They were finally arrested at Meyer Auctions, in Lichtenburg, where they were found in possession of the 21 suspected stolen goats worth R40 000. Meanwhile, in Gauteng, police said a 58-year-old man was arrested near Stinkwater, for possession of suspected stolen goat.

According to a police statement, officers on patrol noticed a suspicious looking vehicle, with four occupants, travelling towards Mmotla. The vehicle was intercepted and three men fled on foot, evading arrest. The police searched the vehicle and found four goats in the boot. The 58-year-old suspect was arrested.