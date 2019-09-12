File picture: SAPS Twitter

RUSTENBURG - Three armed man made off with cellphones and other items worth R120,000 after allegedly robbing a shop in Schweizer-Reneke, North West police said on Thursday. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the trio went into a retail store on Wednesday, they pointed a firearm at the workers and demanded cash and cell phones.

"According to allegations the trio took cell phones and clothing, and fled the scene. Police in Schweizer-Reneke were alerted of the incident and were informed that the vehicle, that the suspects were driving, drove off towards the direction of Wolmaransstad.

"The trio, aged between 27 and 43, were intercepted in Wolmaransstad with the help of a local security company and farmers. New cell phones, clothing, watches, a signal jammer and an unlicensed firearm were found in the possession of the suspects.

"The goods are valued at an estimated value of R120,000," she said.

They were arrest and charged with business robbery, being in possession of suspected stolen property and possession of unlicensed firearm and a signal jammer.

They were expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad District’s Court on Friday.

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Naomi Mackay