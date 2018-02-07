Johannesburg - Three suspects have been arrested for the murder of a police officer in Klerksdorp in the North West, police said in a statement Wednesday.

South African Police Services spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the arrest of the suspects, aged 27, 30, and 35, was carried out on Tuesday by the Klerksdorp Cluster Trio Task Team in partnership with Klerksdorp Detectives, and officers from Alexandria in Gauteng.

"These arrests emanates from the gruesome murder of a 23-year-old police Constable Armand Wagner in North West on Monday, 5 February 2018," Myburgh said.

"A motorist noticed the body of a man next to the road in Roosheuwel, Klerksdorp at about 21:35. The police were contacted and went to the scene."

Myburgh said on arrival, the body of the constable was discovered with multiple stab wounds.

"The three suspects will appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 8 February 2018 for charges of murder."

African News Agency/ANA